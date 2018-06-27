Virsec Expands Global Sales, Technology and Strategic Alliances Teams with Four Executive Appointments

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect against advanced attacks, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of four highly accomplished executives. The appointments will help Virsec meet growing global demand from enterprise customers and strategic partners such as Raytheon and GHD for its patented Trusted Execution™ cybersecurity platform. Virsec is the first solution that protects applications and critical infrastructure from advanced fileless and memory-based attacks that bypass conventional security because they weaponize at runtime (WRT) instead of at the perimeter.



Technology business veteran Tom Miller joins Virsec as Senior Vice President for Global Sales





Industry luminaries joining the Virsec management team are: Tom Miller as Senior Vice President for Global Sales, Frank Walsh as Chief Security Architect, Saurabh Sharma as Vice President of Business Development, and Bobby Gupta as Chief Sales Office for Global Markets.

Senior Vice President of Sales Tom Miller is recognized for his outstanding global sales leadership, product development strategy and growth initiatives guidance, and his strong experience in driving profitability and M&A initiatives. He has been the Senior Vice President of Sales for Malwarebytes and Zscaler, driving direct and channel distribution across all market segments. He was also President of Trend USA, leading all activity for Trend Micro's US Business Unit, spearheading sales and marketing to achieve record increases in growth and customer satisfaction.

Chief Security Architect Frank Walsh joins Virsec from Malwarebytes where he was Vice President of Solution Architecture, driving customer-facing activities for the company's platform, products, and technology throughout the customer lifecycle. He previously served as Director of Technical Account Management for enterprise endpoint management vendor Tanium and was Solutions Architect for Amplify.

Vice President of Business Development Saurabh Sharma joins Virsec to lead its partnership initiatives from Tech Mahindra, where he was Vice President of West Coast Sales. He has also previously served as Tech Mahindra's Vice President of Communications Business, and as Director of Alliances and Business Development.

Chief Sales Officer for Global Markets Bobby Gupta brings extensive experience developing and managing global markets, serving at Guavus as Vice President of Asia Pacific. He has also held senior positions at Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, and IBM Australia, and is a strategic advisor to multiple Silicon Valley startups.

Virsec CEO Atiq Raza said: "The addition of these four highly accomplished executives further strengthens Virsec's reach and ability to support security-minded enterprises and partner organizations everywhere, who increasingly recognize that a new approach is required to defend against today's most advanced cyberattacks, and particularly fileless attacks that weaponize at runtime."

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec delivers innovative solutions to counter today's advanced cyberattacks. The company is led by industry veterans who have driven one of the world's top processor teams, and created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and real-time memory systems. The team has broad leadership experience at companies including AMD, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Dell, NextGen, BMC Software, ForcePoint, as well a long list of high-growth start-ups. More information and demos are available at www.virsec.com.

