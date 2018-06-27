GB Sciences Files Patent on Cannabis-based Therapies for the Treatment of Asthma, Urinary Cystitis, Hearing Loss, plus Chronic, Inflammatory and Neuropathic Pain

Las Vegas, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) has filed a new provisional patent application on the use of cannabis-based therapies for the manipulation of cannabis-sensitive ion channels in sensory neurons that contribute to chronic inflammatory pain conditions, peripheral neuropathy, urinary cystitis, asthma, and specific types of hearing loss.

The GB Sciences drug development team believes that these new cannabis-based treatments could well herald the dawning of ‘individualized medicines' from the cannabis plant by re-establishing balance in each individual patient's endocannabinoid system.

"Manipulating the TRP channels in sensory neurons could provide much needed relief for patients who are suffering from chronic pain, asthma, urinary cystitis, or hearing loss," explains Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences. "The ability to use specific combinations of cannabinoids and terpenoids to modulate TRP ion channels in sensory neurons could usher in the beginning of a new era of precision medicines derived from the cannabis plant."

Sensory neurons contain multiple members of the Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) ion channel family, where they detect pain, inflammation, stress, and noxious environmental signals and relay these signals through activation/de-activation of calcium, sodium, and magnesium ion gradients across cellular membranes. By studying the responses of cannabinoids and terpenoids both individually and in combinations at the level of individual receptors, GB Sciences has discovered reversible mechanisms that make personalized, precision medicines possible.

"GB Sciences remains committed to helping patients by supporting novel research programs that push the boundaries of what is known about the therapeutic potential of the diverse active ingredients in the cannabis plant," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences, Inc. "We are very fortunate to be working with accomplished university partners such as Dr. Helen Turner, Vice President of Innovation, Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Chaminade University, who has been instrumental in the discovery phase of our drug development program."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

