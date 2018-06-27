ThromboGenics Plans Name Change to "Oxurion"

To better reflect Company's activities and ambition to deliver best in class therapies for back of the eye disorders

Leuven, Belgium, 27 June 2018 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biopharma company focused on developing novel treatments for back of the eye disorders, and with an innovative pipeline in diabetic eye disease, announces its intention to change its name to "Oxurion NV".

Today the Company issued a convening notice seeking the approval of ThromboGenics' shareholders for the name change at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"). The EGM will take place on Friday July 27, 2018.

Subject to the approval of the shareholders' assembly, the name change will become effective in the week commencing September 10, 2018. The name change will also result in the Company's stock ticker symbol changing from 'THR' to 'OXUR'.

Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO of ThromboGenics, comments: "The new name, Oxurion, is designed to better reflect our ambition to deliver best in class therapies for back of the eye disorders. The renaming comes at a moment when we have reached important clinical milestones and are accelerating the execution of our unique pipeline of disease modifying compounds for diabetic eye disease. Moreover, we are also looking at expanding our drug development efforts into additional and new areas of back of the eye disease."

The name Oxurion is derived from a combination of 'Oxygen' and 'Orion'.

Increasing oxygen levels plays a key role in helping prevent and reverse several of the key underlying factors leading to diabetic eye disease. Reference to this concept is in line with the Company's mission to target the onset of these diseases with disease-modifying therapies, as early as possible, to the ultimate benefit of the patients.

Orion was a Greek mythological figure who, after being blinded, had his vision restored by Helios, the God of the Sun. This reference captures the Company's mission, which is focused on enhancing vision and fighting blindness by researching and developing innovative pharmacological treatment options for unmet clinical needs in back-of-the-eye diseases.

The convening notice for the EGM, proxy forms and all other meeting documentation are available on ThromboGenics' website (www.thrombogenics.com) under "Investors" - "Shareholder Info" - "Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders Meeting".

About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for back of the eye diseases with an innovative pipeline in diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics' clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical study in combination Lucentis®, and THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor which is in a Phase 1 clinical study for DME. THR-687 (an integrin antagonist) is in late-stage preclinical development for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. THR-687 is expected to enter the clinic around mid-2018. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

ThromboGenics owns the global rights to JETREA® (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the US) and vitreomacular traction (outside the US).

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More information is available at www.thrombogenics.com

