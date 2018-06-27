LITE-ON Cooperates with STMicroelectronics to Bring Ultra-Low-Power Sigfox-Verified Modules to the IoT Market

Taipei, Taiwan; Geneva, Switzerland - June 27, 2018 -- LITE-ON Technology Corp. (TWSE: 2301) announces that its wireless communication modules WSG300S, WSG303S, WSG304S, and WSG306S have been officially accredited with "Sigfox-Verified" certification and are ready for the booming market for Internet of Things (IoT). The newest LITE-ON modules integrate RF and microcontroller technology from STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications

"In working on the project with STMicroelectronics (ST), LITE-ON sees strong momentum for Sigfox applications. We are confident that our Sigfox-Verified(TM) modules are of the best quality," said Steven Wu, General Manager, Internet Communication Modules (ICM) Business Unit, LITE-ON.

Integration Drives Strong Performance

The newly-launched Sigfox-Verified products encompass WSG300S, WSG303S, WSG304S, and WSG306S. The WSG300S module supports both RCZ2 (America, Mexico and Brazil) and RCZ4 (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Columbia and Argentina) while the WSG303S, WSG304S, and WSG306S are designed for RCZ1 (Europe, Oman, Iran and South Africa). The full product line is fully compliant with the regulations and manufactured in compact sizes with excellent quality.

All of the LITE-ON Sigfox-Verified modules integrate the S2-LP sub-1GHz RF transceiver that ensures outstanding module performance and energy efficiency, as well as either ST's STM32* microcontroller or BlueNRG-1 BLE System-on-Chip. Among them, the WSG304S integrates both the Sigfox and Bluetooth low energy technologies that combine to offer a dual-radio ultra-low-power programmable turnkey solution.

Leveraging on the programmable BlueNRG-1 SoC and S2-LP transceiver, the WSG304S module represents a highly efficient and cost-effective combo-radio solution for Cloud connectivity that enables customers to realize IoT applications in a variety of scenarios, including smart factory, smart agriculture, smart building, home security, and asset tracking.

LITE-ON and ST Cooperation Accelerates IoT Applications

"For many years, ST has invested in building a low-power RF portfolio for IoT connectivity. Both the S2-LP sub-1GHz transceiver and the BlueNRG BLE System-on-Chip perfectly match the growing market of Sigfox-connected objects," said Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. "LITE-ON's proven experience in the module market is set to accelerate the adoption of ready-to-use Sigfox technology and Global Cloud connectivity for IoT applications."

Notes to Editors:

Comprehensive Offering of LPWAN Modules

LITE-ON's ICM Business Unit, led by Steven Wu, has become a world-leading module supplier with annual shipments of 70 million units. In LPWAN (Low-Power Wide Area Network) technology, ICM offers a comprehensive product line covering Sigfox, LoRa, and NB-IoT protocols. Analysts anticipate NB-IoT will be in high demand for growing smart city applications, such as smart electricity meters or remote monitoring for smart home.

*STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About LITE-ON Technology Corp.

Founded in 1975, LITE-ON (TWSE: 2301) has dedicated itself to becoming "Best Partner in Opto-Electronic, Eco-Friendly and Intelligent Technologies." It is the first-listed company in the opto-electronics manufacturing sector in Taiwan. In 2018, LITE-ON has also been accredited "Top100 Global Technology Leaders" by Thomson Reuters.

Since its inception, LITE-ON has focused on the development of optoelectronics and key electronic components, striving to build up competitive edge through resource integration and optimized management. LITE-ON manufactures products used in a broad range of applications, such as computers, communications, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, LED lighting, cloud computing, industrial automation.

In recent years, LITE-ON has been shifting its production focus from IT and communication towards IoT (Internet of Things) applications such as cloud computing, LED lighting, automotive, biotech, and industrial automation. LITE-ON aims to leverage its existing advantage as a world-class enterprise in this age of changes and challenges to become the partner of choice for global customers developing innovations and applications for photonics, energy-saving and smart technologies

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

