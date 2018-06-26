Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2018 Second Quarter Earnings

WINONA, Minn., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2018 second quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. central time.



To access the call, please visit the following Web address:

http://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm

Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that contained in our earnings announcement, regarding results for the quarter) will be available at 6:00 a.m., central time, on the day of the conference call. To access the presentation, please visit the following Web address: http://investor.fastenal.com/releases.cfm

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will remain available until September 1, 2018. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online broadcast.

