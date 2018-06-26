Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

DONGGUAN, China, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) ("Dogness" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of pet products, including leashes, accessories, and collars and harnesses that incorporate smart technology in China, today announced changes to its Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").



Dr. Qingshen Liu was appointed as an independent director and will replace Dr. Rongtian He, who has resigned as a Board member for personal reasons.

Dr. Qingshen Liu is an associate professor in the Faculty of Animal Science at South China Agriculture University. He has many years of experience in teaching, research, and social services and focuses on commercial animal breeding, nutrition, and biotechnology. Dr. Liu's vast industry involvement includes senior roles at the Chinese Association of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine, the Guangdong Zoological Society, the Guangdong Association of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, the Guangdong Pet Industry Technology Innovation Alliance, the Guangdong Vocational Education Strategic Alliance for the pet industry, and the China Native Dog Protection Association. He is also a consultant for the China Pet Health Nutrition Association, the Dongguan Pet Industry Association, and the Guangdong Province Science and Technology Project. He is an editor of Kennel Technology and the Guangdong Journal of Animal and Veterinary Science. Dr. Qingshen Liu holds a Ph.D in animal nutrition and feed science from South China Agricultural University.

Mr. Silong Chen, CEO of Dogness, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I thank Dr. Rongtian He for the unique perspective he has brought to our Board, and we have been fortunate to benefit from his contributions. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. In the meantime, we are excited to have Dr. Qingshen Liu join the board. Dr. Liu's expertise in animal science and knowledge of research, product development, and education will add to our innovative initiatives and strategies to nurture our influence in the global market."

