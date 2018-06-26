CertaTech Solutions to Present at eDiscovery and Cybersecurity Forum

CHICAGO, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertaTech Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive eDiscovery and legal consulting solutions as well as managed document review services and specialized legal staffing, announced that its managing director Aaron Massey will present at "In the Trenches: Cybersecurity and E-discovery." The event, scheduled for June 28, 2018, in Chicago, focuses on especially challenging topics for general counsel, managing partners, and compliance professionals.



Massey, who has more than 25 years of experience in technology and legal, will tackle the complexities of eDiscovery faced by both corporate law departments and law firms. The discussion will offer advice on establishing a proactive approach to litigation management and eDiscovery strategy while managing both risk and budget. Panelists joining Massey include Joe Ruscak, a partner at Roetzel & Andress; Molly Drake, senior corporate counsel at A. Schulman, Inc.; and Joe Loscuto, senior manager of eDiscovery and forensic technology at Crowe Horwath LLP.

A cybersecurity session will also be featured at the event and will include speakers from Aon, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stroz Friedberg, A. Schulman, Ankura Consulting, and Roetzel & Andress. The panel presentation will delve into insights and experience around how to combat and respond to this quickly evolving threat.

CertaTech CEO John Tober and President and COO Rick Avers will both attend the event to facilitate panel introductions and serve as on-site legal and technology consulting experts for attendees. Tober has more than 30 years of experience working as a litigator and lead transactional counsel for Fortune 100 companies, CEOs, and boards of directors. Over the past three decades, Avers has cultivated experience managing large-scale, multi-location litigation support firms, and organizing legal programs worldwide.

"In the Trenches: Cybersecurity and E-discovery," produced and sponsored by CertaTech, is complimentary for all legal professionals and offers 2.5 hours of CLE credit. The forum will conclude with a meet-and-greet happy hour, where legal professionals can continue the conversation with technology experts, attendees, and speakers.

What: Legal forum: In the Trenches: Cybersecurity and E-discovery

When: June 28, 2018

Time: 1:30 p.m. CDT to 4:30 p.m. CDT

Location: The event will be hosted by Aon and their Chicago headquarters (Aon Center, 200 E. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 606001)

Registration: Legal professionals can register for the CLE-eligible event here.

About CertaTech Solutions

CertaTech Solutions offers IT consulting, litigation management, managed document review services, and specialized legal staffing in collaboration with IT departments, general counsels' offices of global companies and law firms throughout the United States. It provides products and services that solve difficult data challenges and improve cost-effective processes, programs, and technology. CertaTech's high-performance project managers, technology experts, lawyers and business consultants are skilled at addressing the business needs of corporations, as well as the production demands and analytical support required by GCs and law firms in connection with litigation and M&A matters. CertaTech combines decades of experience and broad technical expertise with strategic partnerships to help clients reach their goals with seamless integration of new technologies. For more information visit the CertaTech Solutions website.

