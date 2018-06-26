SemGroup Refinances HFOTCO Term Loans, Reducing Interest Rate and Extending Maturity

TULSA, Okla., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today announced that its subsidiary, Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company (HFOTCO), amended its credit facility to refinance the outstanding $530.75 million of senior secured term loans and repay the $60 million of revolver borrowing under that agreement.



The existing term loans were replaced with $600 million in new senior secured term loans that bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.75 percent, reflecting a reduction of 75 basis points, subject to an original issue discount (OID) of 99.75. The new term loans mature in 2025 compared to the previous term loans which matured in 2021. The amended credit facility does not include revolving borrowing ability.

TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the transaction. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. acted as co-arrangers for the transaction. Toronto Dominion (Texas) LLC is administrative agent and Bank of America, N.A. is the collateral agent.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to SemGroup.

