Nasdaq to Hold Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2018 financial results announcement.



WHO: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT: Review Nasdaq's Second Quarter 2018 financial results WHEN: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks via the following telephone numbers using conference ID 9877537:

866-302-4765 (U.S.)

419-386-0006 (International)

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 1990929

Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2018 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on July 25, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit http://business.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5344

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(212) 231-5012

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

