Five Tips to 'A Lifetime of Discovery' with Parks and Recreation

Ashburn, Virginia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, everyone is invited to explore A Lifetime of Discovery at their local parks and rec by participating in Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). To discover all the ways your local parks and rec improves quality of life and builds community, NRPA offers these five tips:

Visit your local park and rec agency's website

Follow your local park and rec agency on social media

Sign up to receive your local park and rec agency's email newsletters

Talk to an employee at your local park or rec center

Volunteer at your local park or rec center

"People of all ages benefit from the programs and activities offered by local parks and rec," said Barbara Tulipane, CAE, NRPA president and CEO. "This July, discover these benefits yourself by exploring your local parks and rec where a lifetime of discovery awaits."

NRPA encourages all people that support parks and recreation to share the unique and perhaps unknown offerings of their local park and recreation centers with the hashtag #DiscoverJuly. Also, this July, NRPA will host a weekly contest encouraging people to show something they've discovered at their local park or recreation center. Visit www.nrpa.org/July for more information on how to participate. Entries can be submitted via the hashtag #NRPADiscoveryChallenge.

Since 1985, Americans have celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote the importance of parks and recreation in health and wellness, conservation and social equity, and to recognize the thousands of park and recreation employees that maintain our nation's local and community parks. Park and recreation agencies across the country are recognizing the month with summer programs, events, contests, commemorations and celebrations.

