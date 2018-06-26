Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to Recent Financial Restatements and Reminds Investors of the August 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to the August 10, 2018 securities class action Lead Plaintiff deadline. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ormat securities between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On March 1, 2018, Defendants announced Ormat would not timely file its annual report for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the SEC and blamed the delay in part on continued review of certain income tax and financial reporting procedures. This news drove the price of Ormat shares down $4.83, or almost 8%, to close at $57.65 per share that day.

On May 11, 2018, Defendants announced they would not timely file Ormat's quarterly financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 because management historically misstated the Company's deferred income tax assets and liabilities. This news drove the price of Ormat's shares down $3.58 to close at $52.77 on May 14, 2018.

During the morning on May 16, 2018, Defendants announced Ormat (1) would restate its second, third and fourth quarter and full-year financial statements for 2017, and (2) would further delay filing the quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This news drove the price of Ormat shares down to close at $52.35 per share that day.

Then, on June 19, 2018 Defendants filed restated or revised financial statements for Ormat's 2017 fiscal year and for its quarterly periods ended September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether Ormat's senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and on whether insider selling by senior executives was improper," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

