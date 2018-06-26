Federman & Sherwood Investigates PolarityTE, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into PolarityTE, Inc. ("Polarity") and its officers and directors, with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.



Polarity is a company that focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Federman & Sherwood's investigation focuses on whether Polarity's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Polarity's shareholders.

If you currently own stock in PolarityTE, Inc., have any information to assist in our investigation, or have questions or concerns regarding this notice or your rights or interests in this matter, please contact Federman & Sherwood. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases across the country.

