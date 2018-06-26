Hudson Announces the Appointment of Sam Yik as CFO and Jim Cambon to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Resources Inc. ("Hudson" or the "Company") (TSXV:HUD) (OTC:HUDRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Yik as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Jim Cambon, Executive Vice-President, Project Development, to the Board of Directors.



Sam has a diverse business background and over 25 years of public company experience in industrial sectors including resources, technology, petrochemicals, and transportation. He has extensive international hands on management experience in senior financial, commercial, and operational roles in companies with market capitalization ranging from $10 million to $2 billion. Sam brings over 10 years of CFO experience in managing publicly listed companies on the TSX, TSXV, and the NYSE-MKT. Sam has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, and obtained his CA designation while articling with KPMG.

Jim has been a member of Hudson's management team since 2006. He has over 30 years of international business development and project management experience in the mineral exploration, consulting and engineering industries with a focus on Arctic projects. He has held senior positions with engineering firms including AMEC and Bateman. He was co-founder of the Mongolian exploration company QGX Ltd., which was acquired for $300 million in 2008. He obtained a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Western Ontario.

James Tuer, Hudson's President stated, "I'm very pleased that Jim has joined Hudson's board. For the past 12 years Jim he has been instrumental in making Hudson a success. We look forward to his contributions at the board level. I'm also very happy that Sam has joined our management team as our new CFO. His experience will be very valuable as Hudson moves to production later this year and works toward generating revenue from multiple revenue streams around the globe. We thank Alnesh Mohan and his team at Quantum Advisory Partner's LLP for eight years of hard work in providing CFO and bookkeeping services."

With respect to the Company's annual compensation review governing the granting of options, the board of directors has approved a total of 5,230,000 incentive stock options to be granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company, as per the terms of the stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.47 per share for a period of five years, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

