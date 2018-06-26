SHAREHOLDER ALERT – FLR REPH TAL HAIR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Class Period: July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that TAL overstated its net income; the Company's net income was deteriorating; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM:HAIR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company's stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

