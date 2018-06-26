SHAREHOLDER ALERT – NWL FLKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and June 12, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and as a result, Flex Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

