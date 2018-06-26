UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FLEX and QCOM

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: January 26, 2017 – April 26, 2018

Allegations: Flex's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/flex-ltd-2?wire=3.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - March 12, 2018

Allegations: Qualcomm made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3.

