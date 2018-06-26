Federman & Sherwood Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ("FleetCor") and its officers and directors, with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a company that provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe and Australasia and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Federman & Sherwood's investigation focuses on whether FleetCor's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to FleetCor's shareholders.

If you currently own stock in FleetCor Technologies, Inc., have any information to assist in our investigation, or have questions or concerns regarding this notice or your rights or interests in this matter, please contact Federman & Sherwood. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases across the country.

