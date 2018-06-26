Command Alkon Adds Craig Tate to Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is proud to announce the addition of Craig Tate as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his role as CRO, Craig will drive deeper integration and alignment across sales, customer success and services. Leveraging his extensive hi-tech, software and construction industry experience, Craig is focused on evolving Command Alkon's commercial teams to keenly align to company strategy and market opportunities, ensuring current and prospective customers realize maximum business value from their investments in Command Alkon solutions.



"We are experiencing significant growth and I am confident Craig will continue the momentum that we've established and help steward it to the next level," said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. "Craig brings over 35 years of proven success in enterprise software. His expertise and respected leadership will be a wonderful addition to the executive team at Command Alkon and to our customers alike."

Prior to joining Command Alkon, Craig was Chief Revenue Officer at ConstructConnect where he was responsible for all customer-facing functions, including sales, marketing and customer service. Before joining ConstructConnect (previously iSqFt) in early 2015, he served as a Senior Vice President at Salesforce.com, where he led a national team selling software as a service (SaaS) to the commercial market. Previously, Craig spent more than 17 years at Oracle in various sales leadership positions focused on SaaS and other traditional software offerings.

"Command Alkon has an impressive history of innovation, resulting in an unprecedented array of leading technology solutions purpose-built for the Heavy Building Materials industry," stated Craig. "Their portfolio of solutions coupled with an intense focus on customer success creates an exciting time to be here. I am very pleased to be joining the team."

Craig holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Penn State University.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

