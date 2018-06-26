Christine Hogan-Newgren Receives HFMA Individual Achievement Award

Las Vegas, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today presented Christine Hogan-Newgren, CHFP, FHFMA, CPA, MSM, with the 2018 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award. Hogan-Newgren, a Fellow of HFMA, is the 60th recipient of this award, which honors career-long contributions to HFMA and to the healthcare finance profession.

Hogan-Newgren is currently chief compliance officer and audit executive for Stormont Vail Health, Topeka, Kansas. She previously served as chief compliance officer and chief audit executive at the University of Colorado Health. Prior positions included executive roles at Exempla Healthcare, Centura Health, and Benedictine Health System.

Since joining HFMA in 1989, Hogan-Newgren has served in many roles at the chapter, regional, and national levels. At the chapter level, her service culminated in Colorado Chapter president in 2010-11, when she formed and chaired the chapter's student committee and started a student scholarship. The chapter went on to receive the Robert R. Shelton Award for Sustained Chapter Excellence in 2012. Hogan-Newgren subsequently served as Regional Executive for Region 10 from 2016-17.

Additionally, Hogan-Newgren has spoken on numerous occasions at Colorado Chapter and regional conferences, including the Compliance Conference and the HFMA Women in Leadership Conference, and has been a presenter for HFMA's national webinars.

At the national level, Hogan-Newgren has been a member of the National Advisory Council, the Compliance Officers Forum (which she chaired for two years), and the National Executive Council. She also served on the Yerger Committee from 2012 through 2015. Hogan-Newgren is a recipient of multiple chapter awards, including the Follmer Bronze, Reeves Silver, and Muncie Gold Merit Awards, and the Founders Medal of Honor.

"Although Christine is still in the prime of her career, she has already contributed a career's worth of service to the healthcare finance profession and to our association," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "And she is still going strong. Christine sets a high bar for the rest of us."

Hogan-Newgren holds a bachelor's degree in accounting, with a computer science concentration, from the University of Minnesota, and a master's degree in health administration from Colorado State University.

The Frederick C. Morgan Award was presented during the Association's annual conference in Las Vegas on June 25.

