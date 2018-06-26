Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Andritz AG.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, Xerium Technologies stockholders will receive $13.50 in cash per share of their Xerium Technologies common stock. Our investigation concerns whether the Xerium Technologies Board obtained the best price possible for Xerium Technologies stockholders.

If you own Xerium Technologies shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Xerium Technologies, please go to https://bespc.com/xeriumtechnologies/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com