StellaService Announces Three New Executive Hires

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StellaService, which provides solutions that help companies improve customer service, today announced the further strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of three new executives. David Blanke joins the company as Chief Financial Officer, Bill Hilliard as Senior Vice President of Sales and William Beckler as Vice President of Technology. Together, the three new hires bring decades of leadership experience in high-growth SaaS and technology organizations.



David Blanke has held executive-level finance and operations roles at a variety of companies including Updater, Clarifai and Sailthru. David brings to StellaService deep experience scaling high-performing finance and operations functions. At StellaService, David will lead the company's finance team in addition to optimizing operations and business processes.

Bill Hilliard joins StellaService from SaaS platform Monetate. While with Monetate, Bill grew a sales organization that led the company through significant new logo and ACV expansion. At StellaService, Bill will lead the sales team responsible for driving new client acquisition and expansion across the company's Stella Connect SaaS platform.

William Beckler joins StellaService to head up the company's engineering team and oversee the company's data privacy and compliance practices. Bill graduated from Columbia Law School and has held a variety of leadership positions spanning engineering, data science and marketing. William previously co-founded a successful travel startup and has worked as a consultant advising companies on privacy and GDPR compliance.

"We are thrilled to have three candidates of the caliber of David, Bill and William join the Stella team," said Jordy Leiser, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at StellaService. "We're at an exciting moment in the evolution and growth of our offering, and having three executives with such deep experience will enable us to maximize our opportunities and drive continued innovation."

About StellaService

StellaService operates two core products: Stella Connect, a SaaS platform that enables companies to build happier, higher performing customer service teams; and Stella Metrics, a product that uses shopping analysts to measure and benchmark the performance of in-store and ecommerce operations. The company was founded in 2010, is venture backed and headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit: www.stellaservice.com.

