EY Names Rauxa President and CEO Gina Alshuler Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service marketing agency Rauxa announced today President and CEO Gina Alshuler was named a finalist of EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award in the Orange County Region. The EY awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Alshuler was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges earlier this year among the best and brightest in the industry.



"I'm honored to be named an EY finalist amid this group of inspiring entrepreneurs," said Alshuler. "This nomination belongs just as much to Rauxa as it does to me, especially as the agency continues to embody and champion both individual and collective innovation."

Now in its 32nd year, EY's program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and over 60 countries throughout the world. As President and CEO of the largest woman-owned advertising agency in the nation, Alshuler leads a staff of more than 250 across seven U.S. locations. Under her leadership, Rauxa posts an average 22 percent year-over-year growth, working to ensure bleeding-edge solutions for clients such as Alaska Airlines, TGI Fridays, Verizon, Vans and Keep America Beautiful, among others.

This nomination comes on the heels of Alshuler's recent honor from DMN's Marketing Hall of Femme, celebrating female marketers who have taken risks, pushed limits and achieved standout success in their careers. Alshuler received her award from DMN this month, along with 14 other exceptional female leaders, at a ceremony in New York City. See the full list here: Announcing the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme Honorees.

The country's largest woman-owned independent advertising agency, Rauxa is powered by a team of more than 250 marketing professionals in seven locations across the country.

Entrepreneur Of The Year, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community.

