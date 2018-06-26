StrategicClaim Acquires Harmon Solutions Group to Form Combined Company

BURLINGTON, Mass. and EAU CLAIRE, Wis., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrategicClaim, an industry-leading provider of first notice & resolution services and software to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies across the U.S., today announced the acquisition and integration of Harmon Solutions Group (HSG).



HSG provides high quality auto glass claim management and first notice of loss (FNOL) solutions to national and regional P&C insurance carriers. The transaction, brings together two industry leaders with strong industry knowledge, claim management expertise and a commitment to digital transformation in auto and property claim services.

The combination strengthens StrategicClaim's market leadership in auto glass claims management and supports its strategy to extend the scale and range of solutions it provides to the P&C insurance industry. As part of the transaction, StrategicClaim will partner with HSG sister company CodeBlue to add property management claim resolution services. CodeBlue will remain an independent company under the continued leadership of Paul Gross and Dan Wilson, providing property claims management services, including water damage and reconstruction and other content and property services.

"We are passionate about helping P&C insurers engage with their policyholders at time of claim, to bring fast and accurate resolution in today's world of on-demand service expectations," said Robert Rosenfield, CEO of StrategicClaim's parent company TruRoad Holdings. "HSG has long been a leader and innovator in both auto glass claims management and first notice of loss services, and we are honored they have selected us to carry on their tradition of excellence. The HSG team is incredibly knowledgeable about the market and the industry, and together, this combination positions StrategicClaim as an even stronger national provider of claim services and expands our ability to deliver unique technology solutions to P&C insurers facing the challenges of digital transformation."

StrategicClaim will acquire HSG's Eau Claire claim operations center and its staff and infrastructure as part of the transaction. Current HSG employees will join StrategicClaim to provide insurance carrier clients with the same outstanding service and support they received prior to the acquisition.

"Paul Gross and I are extremely excited about the partnership with StrategicClaim and look forward to continued growth in our core property claims services. This is a great outcome for HSG's employees, customers and service partners. We both wish Bob, Fred, and their new team great success as they continue to expand their business. They share our same passion for service and will be a great partner for us and our insurance partners in both auto and property," said Dan Wilson, CEO of CodeBlue.

"We are very excited to further expand our capabilities, and to continue the great relationships that HSG has built in the insurance community," added Fred Lizza, CEO of StrategicClaim. "Adding a large claim facility led by an experienced management team in Wisconsin to StrategicClaim makes a lot of sense for a growing business where scale and capacity are so crucial. We are pleased to enhance our talent base with the knowledge and experience the HSG team brings to the business."

About StrategicClaim

StrategicClaim is a wholly owned subsidiary of TruRoad Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. The company provides industry-leading claim engagement services to regional, super-regional and national auto and property insurance carriers and their agents and policyholders. StrategicClaim's services are based on its innovative AGWorkflow and FNAR (first notice and resolution) claim technology platforms that manage auto, auto glass, property and other claims from first notice of loss through resolution. For more information visit www.strategicclaim.com

About TruRoad Holdings, Inc.

TruRoad was formed in 2018 to provide capital and support to on-demand auto services and claims services organizations focused on the auto insurance sector, including windshield repair and replacement leaders JN Phillips Auto Glass, Techna Glass, and Windshield Centers, as well as claim engagement solutions innovator StrategicClaim. The Company serves consumers, insurance firms and fleets across the United States through a network of company-owned, franchised and contracted providers offering both in-store and at-customer service via a fleet of mobile vans. TruRoad is the second largest automotive glass and claims management company in the nation.

