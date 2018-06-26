Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) of the August 13, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline Concerning Causes of 12 California Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) of the August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired PG&E securities between April 29, 2015 and June 8, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On June 8, 2018, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced it determined that 12 Northern California wildfires in the October 2017 fire siege were caused by PG&E electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles.

This news drove the price of PG&E shares down $1.69, or about 4%, to close at $39.76 on June 11, 2018.

More recently, PG&E announced it will record a $2.5 billion pre-tax charge in the current quarter related to certain of those wildfires.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether senior executives knew PG&E's electrical distribution operations were unreliable and unsafe," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PG&E should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PCG@hbsslaw.com.

