Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 Announces Distribution

CALGARY, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priviti Capital Corporation, the Investment Fund Manager for Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 ("POGO 2013" or "the Fund"), is pleased to announce the following distribution to the Fund's limited partners. The Fund will be making a distribution to its unitholders as a result of its investment in Spartan Energy Corp., which was recently acquired by Vermillion Energy Inc. ("Vermillion", a public company that trades on the TSX under the symbol VET). POGO 2013 recently sold its investment of Vermillion in the open market for approximately $45.52/share for a return on investment of 8.6%. The details of the distribution payment are as follows:



Distribution rate – $0.24874906/unit for Class A and Class F units

Record date – June 22, 2018

Payable date – June 28, 2018

For further information please contact:

Priviti Capital Corporation

Ward Mallabone

President and CEO

1-855-333-9943

wmallabone@priviticapital.com

About Priviti Capital Corporation

Priviti Capital Corporation is a Calgary, Alberta based private equity firm that specializes in the private Canadian energy market. We manage a number of private equity funds that invest in quality private energy corporations. For further information, please visit our website at www.priviticapital.com.

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.