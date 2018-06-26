AT&T Business Chief Product Officer Roman Pacewicz Joins MEF's Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to announce that Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer at AT&T Business, has joined the MEF Board of Directors. He is welcomed by a world-class Board of service and technology provider executives and other senior experts focused on advancing MEF 3.0 innovations that will enable service providers worldwide to become more cloud-like, automated, and interconnected.



"We happily welcome Roman to the MEF Board and are eager for him to dive into the exciting MEF 3.0 momentum that promises to transform the communications landscape," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "Roman has a wealth of expertise from his experience at one of the largest, most innovative service providers in the world. This unique insight will be extremely beneficial as MEF members collaborate to define, deliver, and certify agile, assured, and orchestrated services across a global ecosystem of automated networks."

"As a leader in software-defined networking, AT&T shares in the MEF 3.0 vision to enable application-aware, leading-edge network services that provide a truly dynamic cloud-centric experience," said Roman Pacewicz. "As businesses around the globe continue their digital transformation, they need edge-to-edge capabilities to integrate their networks. Businesses looking to provide a seamless connected environment for their customers will benefit greatly from a unified industry ecosystem that's focused on interoperability. I look forward to collaborating with MEF to help accelerate the rollout of MEF 3.0 services and technologies on a global basis."

Pacewicz is a seasoned communications executive, serving AT&T for more than 25 years in a variety of marketing and strategy roles. In his current position, he leads the product management and development team for AT&T Business that defines product strategy and develops AT&T's global product portfolio that supports more than 3 million business customers.

MEF Board of Directors

Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Aamir Hussain, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Kevin O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business

Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President Business Products, Verizon

Michael Strople, President Enterprise Networks, Zayo Group

Shahar Steiff, Assistant Vice President New Technology, PCCW Global

Gabriel Kerner, Vice President Network Products and Offerings, Amdocs Technology

Scott Mansfield, Standardization Researcher, Development Unit Network Products, Ericsson

Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Nan Chen, Executive Vice Chairman, CENX

About MEF

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF recently introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying agile, assured, and orchestrated services over a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, Layer 1, and Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.mef.net.

