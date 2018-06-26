Light Reading's NFV & Carrier SDN Event Returns to Denver for Annual Two-Day Event





Join industry thought leaders at the leading US event devoted to virtualization for telecom network operators

NEW YORK, NY, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) is returning to Denver, Colorado on September 24-26 for NFV & Carrier SDN: Automation & Monetization (https://tmt.knect365.com/nfv-and-carrier-sdn/). The 2018 event will continue assessing what NFV and SDN are executing on several crucial fronts: automation from service assurance to security enforcement, more rapid development of innovative services and successful monetization of the cloud by CSPs.

Over the course of three days, NFV & Carrier SDN will feature over 30 sessions, a pre-event workshop hosted by Intel, a Women in Comms networking breakfast, and plenty of networking opportunities. This year's event will also feature dedicated track sessions. These tracks include automation and the distributed edge, breaking down future business models, and management of virtual and physical resources.

Featured topics at the event include:

• Network orchestration

• Service delivery and assurance

• New service development

• Optical network integration

• Data center interconnect

• Policy driven security and back office automation

To view the full NFV & Carrier SDN agenda, visit here.

"This year's NFV & Carrier SDN will challenge the industry leading experts to consider how to monetize service providers' network and operations transformations," says Roz Roseboro, Heavy Reading Principal Analyst for Cloud Infrastructure and Management and one of the hosts of the NFV & Carrier SDN conference. "No doubt technical issues remain, and we'll certainly discuss what's happening at the distributed edge, developments in security and automation challenges, but to really move the industry forward, we need to be thinking about how to accelerate service providers getting the best return on their investment."

NFV & Carrier SDN is sponsored by diamond sponsor Huawei; principal sponsor Ericsson; super platinum sponsors ADVA and NETSCOUT; platinum sponsor Pluribus Networks; gold sponsors Accedian, Intraway, Tata Communications Transformation Services and Xilinx, demo sponsors netElastic Systems and RAD; and workshop partner Intel.

Service providers, cable operators and more qualify for free admission. Those who don't qualify can save $450 off a full event pass with our super-early bird rates.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact sales@lightreading.com for more information.

