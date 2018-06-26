Vodafone India Uses Automation Powered by Amdocs Intelligent Operations to Improve Billing Efficiency

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs, (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has successfully helped Vodafone India to automate its billing operations, enhancing the experience of customers. Amdocs software is also enabling Vodafone India to roll out new services, offers and service plans for its post-paid consumers and enterprise customers faster. Amdocs implemented its Service Monetization suite at Vodafone India in 2015, and subsequently, in 2016, signed a multi-year services contract to manage and automate operations.



The transformation has enabled Vodafone India to reduce the duration of billing cycles and deliver accurate bills to all its post-paid customers faster. This has resulted in a better customer experience and improved revenue realization. Amdocs services also enables Vodafone India to launch new offers and plans in record time, enabling them to be more agile in responding to market situations.

"At Vodafone India, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are focused on continuously improving the customer experience, hence this transformation was very important for us. We have successfully improved the customer experience in the areas of bill delivery and accuracy," said Vishant Vora, chief technology officer at Vodafone India. "The transformation also enabled us to significantly improve our digital offerings to customers enabling them to get their account information and services through digital channels such as the My Vodafone APP and Vodafone websites on a real-time basis."

"Vodafone India is a strong consumer brand built over the years by continuously focusing on the customer," said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. "Our products provide the agility needed to quickly innovate and respond to consumer demands in a disruptive market, while enabling a variety of service plans for different segments of consumers. This enables Vodafone India to deliver a superior customer experience and win customer loyalty in one of the world's most competitive markets."

Amdocs Intelligent Operations is part of AmdocsONE, an open, modular and integrated solution set designed to accelerate the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

