Path Links, One of the Largest Clinical Pathology Networks in the U.K., Signs 5-Year Agreement with Inspirata to Upgrade the Omnyx® Integrated Digital Pathology System

London, UK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that it has signed a renewable five-year managed service agreement with U.K.-based Path Links. One of the largest clinical pathology networks operating in the U.K., Path Links is part of the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust. It serves a population of approximately 1 million, processes 4.5 million specimens, performs 20 million tests and generates 5 million test reports every year.

The new agreement Path Links signed with Inspirata includes deployment and ongoing management of the Omnyx® Integrated Digital Pathology System, which comprises Dynamyx software, support, training and a technology refresh for Path Link's existing VL120 whole slide image scanners. These scanners will be replaced with third-party, high-throughput, next-generation scanners.

"We look forward to working with Inspirata and their team in the U.K. to uplift our existing digital pathology systems so we can continue our efforts around automation, which will enable us to achieve greater clinical accuracy in our high-volume pathology labs," say Path Links General Manager Mick Chomyn.

"Path Links is one of the largest and the first of the former GE Omnyx customers to convert to our long-term digital pathology managed service," says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. "We are working with other Omnyx customers on a case-by-case basis to convert them to our scanner-agnostic digital pathology software and workflow solutions."

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its natural language processing and artificial intelligence algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata's flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients—from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Marjorie Bulone Inspirata, Inc. 813-570-8905 mbulone@inspirata.com