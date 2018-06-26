Voip-Pal.com, Inc. Provides a Status Update on Apple, Amazon, Twitter, AT&T and Verizon Lawsuits, and on its Current Patent Portfolio

The Company continues to pursue activities aimed at monetization of its patents



BELLEVUE, Wash., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) is pleased to provide an update on its recent activities and its international patent portfolio:

Voip-Pal's Lawsuits vs. Apple . Voip-Pal's first lawsuit against Apple, asserting U.S. Patent Nos. 8,542,815 and 9,179,005, remains subject to a stay, however, Voip-Pal has requested a conference with the presiding judge regarding the parties' request to lift the stay. The Company hopes to have the stay lifted shortly. Voip-Pal also recently filed a second lawsuit against Apple, and has served process in this lawsuit asserting U.S. Patent Nos. 9,537,762, 9,813,330, 9,826,002 and 9,948,549. Apple has not responded yet to Voip-Pal's latest complaint thus this case remains pending.

Voip-Pal, CEO, Emil Malak stated, "We are currently doing everything we can to move swiftly to monetize our patents. While the legal process is often slow, our patents have successfully endured eight Inter Partes Review (IPR) challenges. Meanwhile, the meter continues to run on those currently using our patented technology. We are committed to staying the course until a settlement or a judgment is obtained."

Voip-Pal has previously stated that its patents have more than nine years term remaining, during which time others cannot lawfully use the Company's patented technologies without a license.

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. ("Voip-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB:VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

