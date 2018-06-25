Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, LP.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, which is valued at approximately $4.6 billion, Education Realty stockholders will receive $41.50 in cash per share of their Education Realty common stock. Our investigation concerns whether the Education Realty Board obtained the best price possible for Education Realty shareholders.

If you own Education Realty shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Education Realty, please go to https://bespc.com/educationrealty/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

