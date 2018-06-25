SPX to Participate in CJS Securities 18th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Clegg, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, will participate in the CJS Securities 18th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference in White Plains, NY, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.



Conference materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX's website www.spx.com.

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2017 and more than 5,000 employees in 14 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

