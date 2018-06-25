Wave Life Sciences to Present at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Annual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), a biotechnology company focused on delivering transformational therapies for patients with serious, genetically-defined diseases, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Annual Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 12:40 p.m. EST/9:40 a.m. MST.



The presentation slide deck is available for a limited time on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. In addition, a live stream of the presentation will be available on the PPMD website during the conference.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on delivering transformational therapies for patients with serious, genetically-defined diseases. Its chemistry platform enables the creation of highly specific, well characterized oligonucleotides designed to deliver superior efficacy and safety across multiple therapeutic modalities. The company's pipeline is initially focused on neurological disorders and extends across several other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com.

