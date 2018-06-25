AVROBIO, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Overallotment Option

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) (the "Company"), a Phase 2 clinical stage gene therapy company focused on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,035,151 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase up to 787,193 additional shares of common stock from the Company at the same price. Including the proceeds from the sale of these additional shares, the Company received total gross proceeds of $114.7 million before underwriting discounts and commissions.



Morgan Stanley, Cowen and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Wedbush PacGrow is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 20, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Cowen and Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (631) 274-2806, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, or by phone at (800) 326-5897, or by e-mail at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc. is a Phase 2 clinical stage gene therapy company focused on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. AVROBIO is initially targeting Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, Pompe disease and cystinosis with its ex vivo gene therapy approach. AVROBIO is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and has offices in Toronto, ON.

