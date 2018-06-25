TransUnion Appoints Robert E. Beauchamp to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced today that Robert E. Beauchamp has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



"Bob brings a great track record of leadership to TransUnion, with specialized expertise in cybersecurity and information technology innovation," said Jim Peck, CEO and President of TransUnion. "As we continue to grow and execute on our strategy, Bob's proficiency in technology and security will help to keep us well-positioned to succeed for consumers and our customers."

Beauchamp, 58, is the Chairman of BMC Software, Inc. – a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions – formerly serving as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001-2016. Throughout his 27 years with BMC Software, Beauchamp held a variety of leadership roles. In addition to information technology and cybersecurity, he brings significant experience to TransUnion in the areas of strategic planning, risk management, global operations, sales, finance, and mergers and acquisitions. He is currently a board member of Agile Upstream, Forcepoint LLC and Raytheon, Inc., and previously served on the board of National Oilwell Varco. He also served as a member of the Board of Regents of Baylor University for nine years. Beauchamp earned a Master of Science from Houston Baptist University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

E-mail dblumberg@transunion.com

Telephone 312-972-6646