Largest Fiery Foods Distributor, Hot Shots Distributing, Buys Industry's Premiere Fiery Foods Manufacturer, CaJohns

Columbus, OH, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hot Shots Distributing of Charlotte, North Carolina announces today that it has purchased CaJohns Fiery Foods of Columbus, Ohio . The final agreement was signed today for an undisclosed amount. Hot Shots Distributing will own the CaJohns brand name, all recipes and product brand names for CaJohn hot sauces, barbecue sauces, salsas, and other fiery foods products. As part of the agreement, CaJohns' founder and industry icon, John Hard, will become part of the Hot Shots team representing the company at industry events and trade shows as well as consulting on new products, manufacturing, and recipes.

Hot Shots is the industry's leading distributor of a wide variety of hot sauce and fiery food products to large and small retailers, boutiques, and gift stores, as well as having their own online retail store. "We have been selling CaJohns products since 1999," states Hot Shots Distributing President, Matt Heald. "When John shared with me he was looking to retire, we began a conversation that has led to this. There is a lot of value in the CaJohns brand and its various products, so this purchase is a way for us to keep these popular products in the market."

CaJohns Fiery Foods has over 150 products including Salsas, Hot Sauces, barbecue sauces, rubs, spice blends, mixes and mustards representing Cajun, Southwestern, Asian and Caribbean cuisines all developed by John Hard. He is a member of the Hot Sauce Hall of Fame and his products have also won more national awards than any other producer. "I am not leaving the industry, and I don't think I will ever stop creating new fiery food products because it's my passion," states CaJohn's founder John "CaJohn" Hard. "I'm looking forward to joining the Hot Shots Team and collaborating with Matt Heald to promote our products and support the fiery foods industry."

In addition to developing and running successful businesses, both John and Matt have been tireless promoters and advocates for the fiery foods industry. John has mentored and provided input to many up and coming and want-to-be hot sauce makers, and Matt has given many new hot sauce makers their first opportunity for nationwide distribution. "John and I both love to see new fiery foods creators succeed," concluded Heald. "This is a vibrant industry with lots of creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, and it's exciting to have John on board to continue to promote our industry and be able to collaborate with us in helping some of the young companies we represent grow their brands and businesses."

In addition to joining Hot Shots, CaJohn will be assisting his wife, Sue Hard, in the management of her hot & spicy retail store "Flavor & Fire " in Columbus' historic North Market where CaJohns' entire line of popular products will be available.

Located in Charlotte, NC, Hot Shots Distributing is the leading supplier of over 3,000 fiery food products including hot sauces, salsas, spices, rubs, mustards, BBQ sauces, and specialty items to US retailers.





For More Information: Matt Heald, President Hot Shots Distributing, Inc. Matt@hotshotsdistributing.com 704-527-2422 For More Information: John "CaJohn" Hard CaJohn@CaJohns.com 614-957-0220