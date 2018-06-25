Metrics, R&D-Stage Startup Montana Announce Intention to Merge

OTTAWA, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrics Technologies, the trailblazing cloud-based simulation and verification management solutions provider leveraging Google Cloud, and R&D-stage startup Montana Systems building hardware simulation acceleration tools announced today their intention to merge.



The merging of two verification vendors realizes Verification 3.0 by bringing forward an essential new verification methodology. Combining Metrics and Montana expands verification's role, offering the foundation for a verification engine continuum and hardware and software co-design and verification. The combined Metrics/Montana product offering will accelerate modern verification environments with the ease and debug capabilities of simulation.



Driving the merger are two electronic system design and verification luminaries Joe Costello, chairman of the board of Montana and chief executive officer of Enlighted, and James Hogan, Metrics' board chairman and Vista Ventures' managing partner. Both are committed to a cloud-based infrastructure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model for chip design verification of the future, and believe combining Metrics and Montana will bridge the gap between a simulator and emulator.



Metrics and Montana worked together on an effective simulation and hardware solution leveraging Metrics' powerful cloud-based simulator. Metrics is noted for shattering cloud-based verification barriers by offering Infinite Verification Capacity, matching simulation requirements to job availability, leveraging big simulation data and running massive, global verification projects with integrated workflows. Montana's SystemVerilog Processing Unit is based on unique hardware simulation acceleration technology that sets it apart from traditional emulation systems.



