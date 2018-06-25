Randy Castro to Lead Black & Veatch Federal Business

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy Castro, former Deputy Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency , Corps of Engineers leader and retired U.S. Army major general, has been named President of Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., the company's federal business. With more than 35 years of experience in government service, infrastructure development and project management, Castro will oversee an organization that traces its roots to the construction of Camp Pike, an early military facility tied to the United States' preparation for World War I.



Castro joins Black & Veatch after a career in government service that includes roles as Commanding General of the Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division and Pacific Ocean Division, Commander of the Maneuver Support Center at Fort Leonard Wood and numerous other command and leadership positions. Following his distinguished military career, Castro also worked with AECOM Technical Services, where he held the title of senior vice president, Federal Programs.

"We are excited to add a leader of the caliber of Randy Castro, who brings extensive military and private sector experience that provides a tremendous understanding of the goals and issues of our federal sector clients," said Marty Travers, group president of Black & Veatch. "Black & Veatch's Federal business has a long history of supporting the mission of the United States Government, and Randy's experience will enhance the benefits and value we provide to our government-sector clients."

As a leading engineering, procurement and construction services provider to the power, water and telecommunications industries, Black & Veatch's Federal team also focuses on a range of government services including resilience preparation, energy mandate compliance and resource efficiency cost savings delivery. Threat monitoring, essential defense technology infrastructure and the application of innovative private sector solutions to government infrastructure programs will also be among the key growth opportunities for the business.

"Black & Veatch's vast experience in defense-related program management and the rapidly evolving power and water resilience goals of critical facilities aligns with the mission of the U.S. Government and Department of Defense to improve resource efficiency and sustainability," said Castro. "From the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Missile Defense Agency to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, FEMA and more, Black & Veatch has the experience to provide critical infrastructure protection, threat reduction and resilience-centric services essential to a safer nation. I am so proud to join this high performing Black and Veatch team."

Castro received a B.S. in General Engineering from the United States Military Academy; a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Stanford University; and a Master of Science in National Security and Strategy from the U.S. Naval War College.

He serves on the Board of Directors for the Army Engineer Association and is a Past Post President of the Society of American Military Engineers.

Castro serves on the Board of Flag Directors at Arizona State University

