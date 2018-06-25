Blippar Appoints Seasoned Technology Executive and Digital Agency Veteran Libby Penn to Chief Operating Officer

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar, the leading augmented reality and computer vision company, today announced the appointment of Libby Penn as the company's chief operating officer (COO). Penn will lead Blippar's global operations, driving its path to profitability, while overseeing the move to a SaaS structure for Blippar's integrated augmented reality creation, publishing and advertising platform.



Penn is the former COO of Spektrix, the fastest growing ticketing and CRM software company for the entertainment sector, processing more than £350 million ticket sales per year. She delivered a sustained 40 percent year-over-year growth in the UK, growing market share to 45 percent. She also launched the company's U.S. presence in New York, driving client acquisition and team development.

Penn also has extensive experience and a deep understanding of the digital agency space. Prior to her tenure at Spektrix, Penn was a business director at Huge, Inc., a full service digital agency and part of Interpublic Group. She launched the UK office, servicing all of Europe, leading client acquisition and recruitment.

"As demand for augmented reality continues to grow, companies are realizing the value of the technology for their customers across multiple industries and are using it as a strategic part of their business," said Blippar CEO and co-founder Ambarish Mitra. "Libby is a results-oriented strategic leader with a strong track record across digital and SaaS development. The market needs a single AR creation and publishing platform to work across all operating systems and devices that can also integrate with other AR software. Libby has the prowess to implement our vision for the business and achieve our long term goals, as well as the experience and passion to drive Blippar forward as the industry standard."

"AR has reached a unique tipping-point in its evolution, as the infrastructure has matured beyond brand engagement to real utility and tangible value for consumers," said Penn. As a pioneer in the AR market, Blippar is well positioned to lead the industry into its next phase of growth, and to drive the adoption of AR experiences across multiple sectors. I look forward to joining the Blippar team on this exciting journey. "

Penn will take over from Blippar's current COO, Danny Lopez, the former British Consul General to New York, who has decided to leave Blippar later this summer to pursue new business interests between London and Madrid. Blippar would like to thank Danny Lopez for his extraordinary contribution to the company over the last two years.

About Blippar

Blippar is a leading technology company that specialises in Augmented Reality and Computer Vision, a cutting-edge field within Artificial Intelligence (AI) that trains lenses to recognise and understand the world they see. By harnessing the power of its technology and data, Blippar's mission is to be the bridge that brings the digital and physical worlds together, enhancing everyday life.

Since launching in the UK in 2011, Blippar's technology has been used by world-leading brands such as PepsiCo, Porsche, Cadbury, L'Oréal, GSK, General Mills and Procter & Gamble to create exciting and award-winning experiences which deepen consumer engagement.

With a focus on its two core technologies, augmented reality and computer vision, Blippar has created a range of products that can be harnessed across a wide range of sectors. Blippar has been named on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three years running. To learn more, visit https://blippar.com and download the app which showcases our technology on get.blippar.com (available on iOS and Android).

Media contact:

Gavin Skillman

LaunchSquad for Blippar

blippar@launchsquad.com

212-564-3665