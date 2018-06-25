UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MFGP, ANW, DB, NWL, FLKS

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 – March 19, 2018, and August 4, 2017 or August 22, 2017

Allegations: The Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Allegations: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: March 20, 2017 - March 30, 2018

Allegations: Deutsche Bank made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: February 6, 2017 - January 24, 2018

Allegations: The Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - June 12, 2018

Allegations: The Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and as a result, Flex Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

