CohBar Presents Preclinical Data on Mechanism of Action for its Lead Candidate, CB4211, at American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), an innovative biotechnology company focused on developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on CB4211, its lead MBT candidate under development as a potential treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 78th Scientific Sessions, held June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The annual ADA meeting is the largest scientific meeting on diabetes and metabolic diseases in the world, with 18,000 attendees expected this year. NASH affects as many as 12% of adults in the U.S. and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.



The new data were presented in a poster entitled: "CB4211 is a Potential Treatment for Metabolic Diseases with a Novel Mechanism of Action: Sensitization of the Insulin Receptor."

In the poster, CohBar scientists and their collaborators provided in vitro evidence that CB4211 inhibits adipocyte lipolysis, a process that is foundational in the development of liver steatosis, through an insulin-dependent mechanism. These data provide a potential mechanistic explanation for previous observations in vivo, including efficacy of CB4211 in animal models of NASH, and anti-steatotic effects on livers of mice on a high fat diet, where a corresponding reduction in circulating fat and biomarkers of liver damage was also observed. The poster also describes beneficial effects of CB4211 on glucose homeostasis in vitro in cultured muscle and liver cells. The activity of CB4211 appears to be specific to sensitizing insulin action on the insulin receptor.

"The in vitro evidence for CB4211 acting as an insulin sensitizer is consistent with our prior preclinical observations in vivo," said Kenneth C. Cundy, Ph.D., CohBar's Chief Scientific Officer. "The insulin receptor plays a key role in metabolic regulation. By sensitizing the insulin receptor, CB4211 appears to regulate the secretion of free fatty acids from fat cells, a process that is overactive in obese and insulin-resistant subjects and potentially contributes to the pathological consequences of metabolic dysregulation. We believe CB4211 affects a foundational event in the etiology of NASH and potentially other metabolic diseases. The novel mechanism of action of CB4211 may also offer a complementary approach to other mechanisms currently being explored for the treatment of NASH and other metabolic diseases. We look forward to further testing the potential of CB4211 in clinical studies."

About CB4211

CB4211 is a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic that has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide (MDP), which was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism. The company expects CB4211 to enter a Phase 1a/b clinical trial, which includes a potential activity readout relevant to NASH and obesity, in mid-2018.

About CohBar

CohBar is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. MBTs originate from the discovery by CohBar's founders of a novel group of peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar's efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDPs) into clinically relevant MBTs that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including obesity, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 MDPs.

