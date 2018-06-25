Promethean Introduces US Grant Program at ISTE 2018

Chicago, Ill., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promethean, a global education technology provider, announced today at ISTE that its grant program will be launching August 1, 2018. Introduced at one of the largest EdTech conferences in the United States, the grant program will award educators an ActivPanelTM to use in their classroom.

"For more than 20 years, Promethean has demonstrated its dedication to education," said Steve Halliwell, Senior Vice President of the Americas Market at Promethean. "To celebrate this monumental milestone and also give educators access to the latest technologies that enhance teaching and learning, we're launching this grant program in August."

The grant program initially launched in the UK in 2017 and received more than 250 entries from schools throughout the region. Following the overwhelming success in the UK, Promethean introduced the grant program in Australia & New Zealand earlier this year and will now launch it in the U.S. this fall. Now, more educators globally will have the opportunity to submit an entry with the hopes of winning an ActivPanel for their classroom.

The ActivPanel continues to offer the best natural writing experience of any display worldwide, driving increased student engagement and instilling confidence in educators at the front of the class. Included with the ActivPanel is Promethean's suite of teaching and lesson delivery software, which includes ActivInspireTM and ClassFlowTM.

To be considered for the grant program, educators will need to submit a short video discussing how their classroom or school will benefit from Promethean's interactive display and why they deserve to win. Entries will be judged on creativity, need, and the impact that the technology will have in the classroom. Selected educators and their schools will receive a package that includes installation of the ActivPanel and instruction in its use.

For more information about the grant program and for full terms and conditions, visit www.PrometheanWorld.com/Grant.

###

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education technology company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments that help make students and teachers more engaged, empowered, and successful. Promethean's global headquarters is located in Seattle, USA, with offices in Blackburn U.K. and Atlanta, USA. Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) family of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

Christina Dela Cruz Promethean, Inc. 6783368108 christina.delacruz@prometheanworld.com