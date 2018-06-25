Metrics' Built-on-Google Cloud Simulator Delivers Infinite Verification Capacity

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrics Technologies, the trailblazing cloud-based simulation and verification management solutions provider leveraging Google Cloud, today announced its "Infinite Verification Capacity" Program for cloud-based, on-demand simulation, big data management and integrated global workflows.



Metrics shatters the barriers to Infinite Verification Capacity by matching simulation requirements to job availability; managing, accessing and effectively leveraging big simulation data; and running massive, global verification projects with integrated workflows.



"Verification 3.0 is here with a host of verification challenges, from abstract scenario test synthesis to ever-larger UVM random testing environments within massive verification projects," notes remarks Doug Letcher, Metrics' president and CEO. "The need for Infinite Verification Capacity and availability is limitless using our unique built-for-the-cloud approach."

The Infinite Verification Capacity Program is geared to verification groups with long-running regressions due to required queuing, poor triage, regression breakage and demanding coverage closure requirements. They also lack the visibility and collaboration tools. Benefits include faster regression runtimes with unlimited, on-demand, cloud-based simulation capacity that scales to infinite test applications.

A better, more predictable data-driven simulation flow manages big simulation data across massive regression environments. Easier, secure global collaborative workflows using the Git Workflow approach are integrated to local environments.

How it Works

Metrics Cloud Simulator and Verification offers verification project groups access to on-demand simulation jobs to meet peak usage. Unlike the traditional software license model, Metrics matches demand to job resources through a pay-by-the-minute software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, facilitating both modern delivery and support.



Engineers check in their System Verilog/universal verification methodology (UVM) code into the Metrics Open Platform in the cloud, where the change history and continuous integration flow is stored, and begin running parallel unlimited simulations. An elastic database manages massive regression data handling.

Powerful visualization capabilities enable users to analyze simulation data through a web-based verification manager with coverage reporting and regression debug tools.

Metrics at DAC

Ongoing demonstrations highlighting the "Infinite Verification Capacity" Program and Metrics Cloud Simulator and Verification will be offered at Metrics' Design Automation Conference (DAC) Booth #1244 along Design Infrastructure Alley. The DAC exhibit floor will be open June 25-27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Moscone Center West in San Francisco.

Metrics will present "Verification 3.0 –– Enabling Innovation via the Cloud" Tuesday, June 26, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the Design-on-Cloud Pavilion on the DAC exhibit floor as part of Design Infrastructure Alley.

Metrics is a co-host of "Verified," a celebration of the verification ecosystem from OneSpin Solutions, will be held Monday, June 25, during DAC at the Golden Gate Tap Room, second floor, 449 Powell Street in San Francisco from 8 p.m. until midnight. A limited number of tickets are available from Metrics.

About Metrics

Metrics, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is the first provider of a built-for-the-cloud simulation and verification management solutions, offering electronic systems and semiconductor companies instantly adjustable access and pay-by-minute SaaS pricing, with unlimited capacity during peak demand. Metrics offers a secure robust verification environment from a 100% cloud-based platform utilizing Google Cloud and accessible via major web browsers. Metrics' API enables semiconductor teams and software vendors to integrate custom software elements into their cloud verification environment.

