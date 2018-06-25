Scapa Healthcare Closed Fiscal Year with Significant Enhancements of Capabilities and Technologies

WINDSOR, Conn., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, a trusted strategic outsource partner of skin friendly turn-key solutions, expanded its global reach in advanced wound care, ostomy and consumer wellness markets during the last fiscal year. Fueled by new product developments, an acquisition and significant investments in technology and operational resources, Scapa Healthcare continues to strengthen its position as a leading outsource partner in the healthcare industry.



Scapa Healthcare has long been known as a provider of skin contact adhesive-based solutions, but over the last fiscal year, the company expanded its portfolio to include topical skin care products, including liquids, creams, gels, lotions, powders and hot fill waxes with the acquisition of Biomed Laboratories. This greatly increases the OTC skin care, wound care and ostomy care solutions that Scapa Healthcare can offer. The company is now positioned to develop custom formulations and manufacture complementary topical products for the advanced wound care, ostomy and consumer wellness markets.

As a continuation of its technology transfer strategy, Scapa Healthcare increased strategic engagement with key customers by transferring some of their underutilized assets to Scapa Healthcare and establishing long-term manufacturing contracts.

Scapa Healthcare made significant investments in capacity with a new built-for-purpose, 152,000-square-foot, medical device manufacturing facility in Knoxville, Tennessee to deliver on its growth strategy and house equipment acquired from technology transfers.

"Scapa Healthcare has established itself as a trusted outsource partner by becoming our customers' de-facto product development and manufacturing arm," said Joe Davin, President, Scapa Healthcare. "As the healthcare industry continues to transform, we actively look for opportunities to strengthen our portfolio of turn-key solutions to better serve our customers. Our ultimate goal is to help our partners to enhance their competitive position in the market."

To support its innovation strategy, the company unveiled three R&D Centers of Excellence. Each center offers full turn-key development services, extensive design and engineering expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to help customers bring innovative products to market faster.

The company also expanded its extensive sensitive skin adhesive portfolio with the introduction of an ultra-flexible silicone gel, a low trauma hydrocolloid and a ready-to-market range of hydrogels for advanced wound care.

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is a global trusted strategic outsource partner of skin-friendly turn-key solutions for advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device markets. Scapa Healthcare partners with market leaders to design, develop, manufacture and commercialize innovative skin contact solutions to meet end-user needs. Scapa Healthcare offers turn-key development services, including design and project management; formulation; mixing; coating; converting; filling; printing and packaging; and sterilization services. For more information, visit: www.scapahealthcare.com

Media Contact

Jordan Bouclin

SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications

Jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com

(401)490-9700

Scapa Healthcare Contact

Beth Schivley

SHC Marketing Communications Manager

Bethany.Schivley@scapa.com

860-902-8157