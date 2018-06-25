Daktronics Acquires New Technology for Interactive Control

BROOKINGS, S.D., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, announces today the acquisition of AJT Systems, Inc.'s services and technology to expand the company's control system features and offerings.



These new features, offerings and services add to the entertainment for live events customers through the integration of broadcast-style graphics, including real-time live to air graphics rendering and video server systems.

"The acquisition of AJT Systems allows us to expand our offerings for sport and interactive applications," said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. "Over time, we will incorporate the technologies they have developed into Daktronics control systems. Our goal is to create a powerful platform for event producers to create a compelling ‘show' for their fans. We are excited to see our customers take advantage of these new capabilities in future product releases as we continue to make our industry-leading offerings even stronger."

"We're looking forward to the new opportunities presented by joining the Daktronics team," said AJT Systems President Ron Linares. "Being such a large and well-known company in multiple industries, Daktronics will offer new and exciting challenges for our group that we're excited to take on. We look forward to delivering on the innovation the AJT team is known for as we integrate with Daktronics technology platforms. We would also like to thank Trafalgar Capital Partners LLC for connecting us and serving as the exclusive investment banking advisor to AJT on the transaction."

Technology from AJT Systems is involved in more than 6,000 events every year from professional sports to high school sports and everything in between. This includes live productions at the highest levels of the broadcast business in the United States such as driving graphics for ESPN broadcasts and ESPN live productions for colleges and universities over ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Their technology is installed in 1,200 systems in stadiums and arenas as well as 700 systems in television stations throughout the country.

About AJT Systems

AJT Systems (www.ajtsystems.com) develops real-time live to air graphics rendering and video server systems for the broadcast TV industry. Our products are in use 24/7/365 with domestic and international broadcasters, delivering leading edge graphics for sports and news markets.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2018 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

