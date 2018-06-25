Fulcrum Capital Partners Acquires National Logistics Services

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Capital Partners ("Fulcrum"), a private equity firm focused on the Canadian middle market, announces the acquisition of National Logistics Services ("NLS"). NLS is a leader in Canadian third-party logistics for the apparel, footwear and action wear markets in North America. NLS has experienced strong growth over the last decade, with over 50 years of continuously evolving retail logistics expertise, a deep understanding of the fashion logistics industry, and best in class e-commerce enabled systems and software.



"We are very excited to partner with Fulcrum through its investment in NLS," said Terry Vukosa, President of NLS. "The foundation of our success is a culture that values relationships and people, as well as disciplined business principles, and we have found these same characteristics in our partnership with Fulcrum. We look forward to working alongside Fulcrum as NLS continues to evolve to maintain its status as the top choice for logistics services in Canada".

Lindsay Wilson, a Partner at Fulcrum, said, "We are thrilled to invest in NLS. The company's growth and innovation are built on a team-based culture which has attracted top talent in the industry. Fulcrum is committed to supporting the current management team and growth of the business as NLS continues to be the leading provider of sophisticated retail distribution within Canada."

The investment was made by Fulcrum Capital's Private Equity Fund V and marks the ninth platform investment made from Fund V, which closed in July 2015.

ABOUT FULCRUM CAPITAL PARTNERS

Fulcrum Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on the Canadian middle market. Fulcrum has invested more than $750 million over the past two decades and is currently investing from its fifth private equity fund with $350 million in committed capital.

Fulcrum has helped build and grow more than 45 platform companies by providing strategic, operational, financial and M&A expertise. Fulcrum maintains a national presence with multiple offices across Canada. Visit our website to learn more.

ABOUT NATIONAL LOGISTICS SERVICES

National Logistics Services (NLS) is Canada's leading logistics provider for fashion, footwear, and action wear, delivering superior service to the retail industry since 1967. NLS' services extend to both distributed brand retailers and retail chains alike, along with e-commerce and omni-channel solutions.

NLS works closely with its clients to fit the right logistics strategy and solutions based on each client's supply chain capabilities, business needs and future objectives. The company's full-service offering includes automation and technical infrastructure for optimum through-put and speed-to-market. NLS has facilities strategically located in both Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC. To learn more, please visit our website.

For more information, please contact: Fulcrum Capital Partners Phone: 416.864.2761 E-mail: info@fulcrumcapital.ca