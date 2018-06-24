SkyScale to Demonstrate the World's Only Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing Platform with 16x NVIDIA V100 PCIe GPUs at ISC 2018

ESCONDIDO, Calif., and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyScale, the leading provider of cloud-based, dedicated, multi-GPU servers and clusters, will showcase a live remote connection to one of its machine learning and HPC platforms.



Powered by 16 NVIDIA® V100 Tensor Core GPUs, the demonstrated cloud platform is believed to be the fastest deep learning performance available as a service anywhere in the world.

The demonstration will be held at ISC High Performance 2018 (ISC 2018), the largest high-performance computing forum in Europe that is being held in Frankfurt, Germany, June 24-28.

Remotely accessing one of its platforms equipped with the 16 PCIe-based NVIDIA Tesla® V100 GPUs, SkyScale plans to demonstrate more than 1.7 petaflops of tensor operations utilizing TensorFlow ResNet-50 benchmarks. The resulting images per second achieved is expected to be 2.5 times faster than that from any other cloud-based single platform, including AWS p3.16xlarge.

SkyScale will also showcase the power and ease-of-use of the NVIDIA GPU Cloud's container services, which enables customers to quickly provision their work environment within minutes of accessing their SkyScale dedicated bare-metal compute engine.

SkyScale's performance, reliability and level of security is sought by power cloud users across a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, automotive, research, defense and life sciences to run large scale compute applications from machine learning to simulation, large scale visualization and big data analytics. SkyScale is the leading HPC cloud provider in price and performance, providing highly customizable solutions to fit each customer's individual requirements with personalized support.

Visitors at ISC 2018 can view demonstrations and speak with SkyScale representatives in booth #D-1011.

About SkyScale

SkyScale is a world-class provider of cloud-based, ultra-fast multi-GPU platforms for HPC and the fastest deep learning performance available as a service anywhere in the world. It hosts cutting-edge and highly secure private clouds: all in industry-leading datacenters featuring unmatched reliability and physical and cyber security. Related services include solution consulting, simulation and tuning. SkyScale is an NVIDIA Authorized Cloud Service Provider, as well as a cloud partnership with One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS). For more information, visit www.SkyScale.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

