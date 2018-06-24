SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALGT ESPR FLEX PPG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2015 to April 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=3.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 to May 1, 2018

The complaint alleges that Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/esperion-therapeutics-inc-2?wire=3.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: January 26, 2017 to April 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/flex-ltd-2?wire=3.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to May 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ppg-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit the websites provided.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com