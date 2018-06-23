Press Release - No. 17/2018

Zealand Pharma presents two dasiglucagon milestone studies at the 78th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA)

Low doses of dasiglucagon effectively counteract low blood glucose in people with type 1 diabetes

Long-term safety and tolerability of dasiglucagon confirmed

Results support use of dasiglucagon in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system for automated management of type 1 diabetes

Copenhagen, June 23, 2018 - Zealand Pharma ("Zealand") announces today that results from two studies on dasiglucagon will be presented at the 78th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Orlando, Florida, in the U.S. held June 22-26 2018. Abstract No.'s 1230-P, and 102-OR will be presented today, Saturday June 23rd 2018.

Dasiglucagon has the potential to create a paradigm shift in the treatment of people with insulin dependent diabetes using an automated artificial pancreas system. Dasiglucagon is a novel analog of glucagon that is stable in an aqueous formulation at body temperature and thus requires no reconstitution.

The research results will be presented as an oral presentation and a poster at the ADA's Scientific Sessions:

102-OR: Low doses of dasiglucagon consistently increase plasma glucose levels in hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes mellitus. Dr. Ulrike Hövelmann, MD, Profil Institut, Neuss, will on Saturday June 23 rd 4:00 PM present results from a study administering low doses of dasiglucagon in euglycemic and hypoglycemic states. The trial was a randomized, 4-period, cross-over, double-blind phase 2 trial. The data demonstrates a rapid and effective dose dependent increase in plasma glucose (PG) in response to dasiglucagon.



1230-P: Long-term safety and tolerability of dasiglucagon, a stable in solution glucagon analog presented by Dr. Jessica Castle, MD, Associate Professor, Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

On saturday June 23rd 11:30 AM Dr. Castle will present results from a non-clinical study assessing 6 and 9 months exposure of dasiglucagon in rats and dogs respectively. The data shows that chronic administration of dasiglucagon is well tolerated at levels exceeding human exposure. Results of this non-clinical study support continued investigation into long-term use of dasiglucagon in dual-hormonal artificial pancreas systems.

"Automated management of type 1 diabetes using a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system requires insulin and glucagon. The data presented today for the first time demonstrates long-term safety and tolerability of the stable glucagon analog dasiglucagon. Together with the evidence that low doses of dasiglucagon effectively counteract low blood glucose, I believe these results bring us significantly closer to a potential paradigm shift in management of type 1 diabetes" says Jessica Castle, MD, Associate Professor, Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, OR, U.S.

"Dasiglucagon is a potential first-in-class glucagon analog and a promising candidate for use in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system for automated diabetes management. We look forward to continuing the next phase of our clinical development program to ultimately transform everyday life of people with type 1 diabetes." says Dr. Adam Steensberg, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer of Zealand Pharma.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a late-stage clinical portfolio of proprietary product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. In addition, it has two marketed products, commercialized by Sanofi, and two product candidates under license collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

About dasiglucagon in dual-hormone pump therapy for diabetes

A next-generation artificial pancreas device containing both insulin and glucagon (dasiglucagon) that could control blood sugar levels, guided by an algorithm developed to maintain and control blood glucose levels without the need for patient intervention. A Phase 2b study is planned to start later this year to test dasiglucagon in a home-use setting in the iLet(TM), a bionic pancreas system developed by Beta Bionics.

