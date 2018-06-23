Press Release - No. 16/2018

Survey demonstrating underuse of glucagon rescue kits in type 1 diabetes patients to be presented at the ADA's 78th Scientific Sessions

T1D Exchange and Dr. Morey Haymond, MD, to present a Zealand Pharma supported survey of use of glucagon rescue kits by type 1 diabetes patients and caregivers

Results demonstrate underuse of glucagon rescue kits in adults with type 1 diabetes who experienced a severe hypoglycemic event

Results support the need for better physician and patient education as well as a stable and ready to use formulation of glucagon to facilitate easy and rapid emergency injection

Copenhagen and Boston, June 23, 2018 - Zealand Pharma ("Zealand") and T1D Exchange announce today that Dr. Morey Haymond, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, U.S. will present the results of a Zealand Pharma supported T1D Exchange survey "Use of Glucagon in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes" at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL, U.S. held June 22-26 2018.

The survey investigated the use of glucagon rescue kits in the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and revealed major underuse:

· There is a significant underuse of glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

· Many patients and caregivers do not have a prescription for glucagon emergency kits.

· Patients and caregivers have limited education in the use of kits to treat severe hypoglycemic events.

· The majority reported problems in the treatment procedure and the need for easier to use rescue treatments.

· There is a need for standards of practice that would provide initial and ongoing education of the use of glucagon to prescribers, patients and caregivers and increase the prescribing of glucagon rescue kits.

A total of 349 participants including T1D Exchange patients and caregivers, were enrolled via myGlu.org or the T1D Exchange Registry and completed a 30 min online questionnaire to assess the perceptions and experiences using currently available glucagon rescue kits.

Dr. Morey Haymond, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston commented: "The T1D Exchange survey highlights the difficulties with handling the current glucagon rescue kits when patients are experiencing severe hypoglycemia. The data also suggest a significant underutilization of current glucagon rescue kits and the need for more education for prescribers, patients and caregivers, as severe hypoglycemia remains one of the biggest fears among patients treated with insulin. A stable ready-to-use form of glucagon and an easy-to-use device for its administration would dramatically improve the safety and efficacy of it use in patients with severe hypoglycemia".

Alicia McAuliffe-Fogarty, PhD. T1D Exchange, Boston commented: "Glucagon can be a lifesaving tool for all people with people type 1 diabetes. Yet, this research shows that glucagon is underused and under prescribed. We advocate that education about the use and administration of glucagon--as well as a yearly prescription--should be a standard of care."

Adam Steensberg, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical and Development Officer of Zealand commented: "I believe that the results presented today highlight the need for more education on the risks of severe hypoglycemia for diabetes patients on insulin treatment. There are several novel ready-to-use treatments in development for severe hypoglycemia, including Zealand Pharma's HypoPal® rescue pen, which may in the future contribute to better patient care."

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a late-stage clinical portfolio of proprietary product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. In addition, it has two marketed products, commercialized by Sanofi, and two product candidates under license collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation-particularly at its earliest stages.

At the same time, the organization understands that laboratory breakthroughs are not enough. Evidence gathered in the "real world" is necessary to help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact in people's lives.

The T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge research tools, methods and programs to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes.

About HypoPal® rescue pen for severe hypoglycemia

The ready-to-use dasiglucagon hypo pen, the HypoPal®, is designed to offer people with diabetes a fast treatment solution for severe hypoglycemia. A pivotal Phase 3 efficacy trial was initiated late in 2017 with results expected in Q3 of 2018. The Company is pursuing other indications where a stable profile would provide new treatment options.

